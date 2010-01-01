Q: What day is the parade?

A: The Dallas Holiday Parade is always the first Saturday in December.





Q: What time does the parade start?

A: It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts about two hours.





Q: Where does the parade begin?

A: The parade route begins at Commerce and Houston streets.





Q: Is the parade free?

A: Yes, the parade is free. However, if you want a guaranteed seat, tickets for bleacher seats will be available for purchase beginning on October 1.





Q: What should I bring to the parade?

A: Bring as little as possible! The Dallas Holiday Parade is the City’s largest one-day, outdoor event. We ask that you limit what you bring in order not to crowd other spectators. Large items, such as strollers or walkers, can be stored under the bleachers for ticket holders. If you are not purchasing tickets, you can bring chairs or blankets to sit on. Keep in mind that you will want to get there early in order to get a good seat. In a nutshell, bring yourself and your family, a camera or phone, some cash for snacks and parade merchandise, and a “happy holidays” attitude!





Q: What should I wear to the parade?

A: Wear whatever is comfortable to you! Of course, sensible shoes are always the right choice for the parade. Also, keep in mind Texas weather and stay tuned to the forecast parade week. Some years the parade has been bitterly cold and other years it was HOT! Whatever the weather, come prepared.





Q: Will food be available at the parade?

A: Yes, there are numerous restaurants that will be open that are in close proximity to the parade route. In addition, there will be food trucks and vendors at Main Street Garden.





Q: What if the parade is cancelled due to weather?

A: We will attempt to reschedule the parade for the following day (Sunday). Notices will be posted on the parade website.