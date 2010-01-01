Q: What day is the parade?
A: The Dallas Holiday Parade is always the first Saturday in December.
Q: What time does the parade start?
A: It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts about two hours.
Q: Where does the parade begin?
A: The parade route begins at Commerce and Houston streets.
Q: Is the parade free?
A: Yes, the parade is free. However, if you want a guaranteed seat, tickets for bleacher seats will be available for purchase beginning on October 1.
Q: What should I bring to the parade?
A: Bring as little as possible! The Dallas Holiday Parade is the City’s largest one-day, outdoor event. We ask that you limit what you bring in order not to crowd other spectators. Large items, such as strollers or walkers, can be stored under the bleachers for ticket holders. If you are not purchasing tickets, you can bring chairs or blankets to sit on. Keep in mind that you will want to get there early in order to get a good seat. In a nutshell, bring yourself and your family, a camera or phone, some cash for snacks and parade merchandise, and a “happy holidays” attitude!
Q: What should I wear to the parade?
A: Wear whatever is comfortable to you! Of course, sensible shoes are always the right choice for the parade. Also, keep in mind Texas weather and stay tuned to the forecast parade week. Some years the parade has been bitterly cold and other years it was HOT! Whatever the weather, come prepared.
Q: Will food be available at the parade?
A: Yes, there are numerous restaurants that will be open that are in close proximity to the parade route. In addition, there will be food trucks and vendors at Main Street Garden.
Q: What if the parade is cancelled due to weather?
A: We will attempt to reschedule the parade for the following day (Sunday). Notices will be posted on the parade website.
GET HERE ON DART
DART is the best way to get to downtown Dallas for the Dallas Holiday Parade. DART’s rail stations and bus stops get you within blocks of the parade route.
DART trains and buses operate daily from approximately 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
DART’s GoPass®app makes your trip to the Dallas Holiday Parade even easier with mobile ticketing options and trip-planning tools. Download GoPass for FREE in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
You also can pay your fare using a contactless credit or debit card, or your payment-enabled mobile device. Simply hold your card or device up to any GoPass® Tap reader every time you board. Each person must use a different, unique contactless debit/credit card or payment-enabled mobile device, and the system only charges Local Adult fares.
Learn more about all of DART’s contactless payment options at GoPass.org.
To plan your journey, use the “Plan” tool in the GoPass app, visit DART.org, call DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111, or use the Transit option in Google Maps.
Discover how to ride DART at DART.org/riding. Explore the list of train stations, bus transit center and park-and-ride lots at DART.org/parking. Look up train and bus schedules at DART.org/schedules. Learn more about DART tickets and passes at DART.org/fares.
Face Masks are required on DART vehicles. If you don't have a mask, you'll find free mask dispensers and hand sanitizer dispensers on board. Read about DART’s health and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic at DART.org/health
By Train:
· St. Paul, Akard and West End stations (Red, Blue, Orange or Green Line)
· EBJ/Union and Convention Center stations (Red or Blue Line)
· Dallas Streetcar – Union Station stop
By Bus:
· For trip planning by bus, use these stops to get closest to the parade route: Elm @ Lamar - W - NS Stop ID 18526 OR Elm @ Akard - W - NS Stop ID 17136
· DART Buses will detour around the parade route and staging/dispersal areas. Visit DART.org/RiderAlerts for specific route changes closer to the parade.